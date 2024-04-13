Abducted Channels TV Reporter Regains Freedom As NUJ Kicks

Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted from his residence in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor area in Rivers, has been freed.

He was released around 10 p.m. on Friday unharmed, less than 24 hours after being abducted on Thursday.

His colleague, Charles Oporum, confirmed the news of his release in the late hours of Friday.

“Yes, he has been released about an hour ago, and has reunited with his family,” Oporum said.

The management of the television station also confirmed Rogers’ release in a brief statement.

“The statement reads: “Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed.

“We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident.”

There is also a video showing Rogers celebrating with his family after he regained his freedom.

However, it remains unclear whether he was rescued by security forces or if ransom was paid for his release.

The Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, had launched rescue efforts during his abduction.

Rogers is Channels TV’s Government House Correspondent in Port Harcourt.





The Nigerian Union Of Journalists released this statement after the news of his abduction broke

NUJ Demands Immediate Release of Kidnapped Channels TV Reporter

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is urgently calling for the immediate release of Joshua Rogers, a reporter with Channels TV, who was abducted from his residence in Rumuosi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday night.

Rogers was taken by unknown gunmen around 9 p.m. as he returned from an official assignment at the government house.

The assailants intercepted him and forcefully took him away in a Channels Television-branded vehicle.

Following the abduction, the kidnappers contacted his wife, demanding a ransom of N30 million for his release.

The NUJ is deeply concerned about the escalating insecurity faced by journalists and media practitioners in the country.

It is distressing that individuals involved in the vital work of informing the public have become targets of criminal activities.

The NUJ appeals to the Rivers State Government and relevant security agencies to prioritize efforts towards securing the safe and immediate release of Joshua Rogers.

We emphasize the importance of ensuring his well-being and safety during this critical time.

The NUJ underscores the gravity of the situation and stresses the need for concerted action to address the rising threats against journalists across Nigeria.

We urge swift and effective measures to be taken to secure Joshua Rogers' freedom and bring an end to this distressing ordeal.

The NUJ stands in solidarity with Joshua Rogers and his family, and we demand immediate action to secure his safe return.









Dr Chris Isiguzo

National President

NUJ