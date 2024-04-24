Trending Video : UNN Suspends Randy Lecturer For Sexual Harassment

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has suspended a lecturer identified as Mr Mfonobong Udoudom, who was caught in a now-viral video allegedly harassing a female student.

The lecturer who was caught in a viral video wearing a pair of boxers is said to be a lecturer in the General Studies division of the university.

Although our correspondent could not independently ascertain the day the incident occurred, the University had confirmed it.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, signed by Acting Public Relations Officer, Chief Okwun Omeaku, the university said the randy lecturer has been suspended indefinitely while clarifying that he is not a professor.





His indefinite suspension, according to the statement, was to enable a thorough investigation into the incident by a disciplinary panel constituted by the University.

“The indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel constituted by the University to investigate the incident,” the statement noted.

“For the records, the University of Nigeria has zero tolerance for sexual misconduct involving our staff and students. UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a Sexual Harassment Policy, which guides the relationship between our staff and students in particular and among our male and female staff.

The university noted that they will investigate the matter, and appropriate sanctions will go to the accused if found guilty.

“As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation, and the University Management will not hesitate to punish Mr Mfonobong David Udoudom, according to our rules, if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel.”

In the viral video, seen by our correspondent, a voice was overheard saying, “We have been following this case from day one, we have tracks, all the voice notes, and everything.”

Another voice, supposedly, of a member of the task force was overheard saying in Igbo language, “If you want to ask questions, ask now; not when we have taken him out, people will start saying rubbish.”