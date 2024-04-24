Remove Yahaya Bello's Name From Wanted List...Kogi Assembly Tells FG

The Kogi State Assembly is requesting the removal of former Governor Yahaya Bello's name from the list of individuals wanted by the EFCC.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, these points were included in the House's resolutions. This occurred following a presentation by Jibrin Abu, the House member from Ajaokuta State Constituency, who raised an urgent public issue for discussion.

In his written plea titled ‘A plea to cease the baseless, frivolous, and untrue smear campaign against former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello’, the legislator asserted that the anti-corruption agency has been unfairly targeting Bello.

“Kogi State, by allocation standard, is not rich so much so that N80.4b will be missing that the State will not be shaken to its foundation. This claim by the EFCC should be sanctioned and taken as laughable. Innocent Nigerians and Kogi State citizens that bought into the lies should by their personal volition withdraw their support,”

