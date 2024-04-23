Bullying: Lead British International School Abuja Shutdown As Another Video Surfaces

Lead British International School Abuja has been shutdown

Police authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have launched an investigation into a viral video of a female student being bullied by her classmates a school while two ministers visited the learning institution on Tuesday in the wake of the incident that has sparked outrage.

The video, which gained mileage on social media early Tuesday, involved students of the Lead British International School students, leading to calls for justice for the victim.

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command Josephine Adeh said investigations have been launched into the matter.

Adeh said some officers of the Command have been deployed to the school to maintain law and order as some agitated parents reportedly stormed the school on Tuesday.

“In a proactive response to alarms raised by some members of the public regarding videos circulating on social media depicting the bullying of students at the above-mentioned school, the FCT Police Command is on top of the situation and has deployed seasoned officers to the school premises for investigations and to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order,” she said.

School Shut

The Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye and her education counterpart Tahir Mamman stormed the school on Tuesday afternoon.





Kennedy-Ohanenye said investigations have also been opened into the matter. The school has also been closed for three days during which the investigations are supposed to be concluded. But the period may be extended if the probe is not concluded.

Already, the education minister held a closed-door meeting with the management of the school on Tuesday, according to the ministry’s director of press Folasade Boriowo. Details of the conversation are still being expected.

A Recurring Act

In the viral video spotted by CKNNews female student was captured slapping the victim, a fellow student, repeatedly.

The aggressor said, “Who broke my heart?” as she repeatedly slapped the victim on both sides of the cheek.

Some of the students who spoke through the school gate said bullying was a major issue in the school.

Those who spoke said despite making several complaints to the management of the Lead British International School, the issue has not been addressed.

This is coming on the heels of another trending video where a male pupil was seen being bullied

School ‘Thorough Inquiry’

A statement on the school’s Facebook page showed that its management has commenced investigation into the incident.

“We will be working with the perpetrators and their families, offering counselling and disciplinary measures to address their behaviour which has no place in society,” the statement signed by LBIS Head of School, Abuja, Abraham Ogunkanbi, read.

“We have also immediately initiated an investigation, appointing a dedicated team to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. The team has been gathering information, including reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses, to understand the full scope of the incident and identify the immediate and remote causes”.

Meanwhile, the video has sparked outrage on social media platforms X, Instagram and Facebook with users demanding justice for the victim.




