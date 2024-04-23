Breaking: My Comments At The NASS Dialogue On State Police Are My Personal Opinion And Not That Of IGP And Police...AIG Okolo

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, ICT, and Police Representative at the Conference on National Security and State Police, AIG Ben Okolo, has said his statement on state police was his personal opinion aimed at simulating the discourse.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in Abuja, AIG Okolo said, “My expressions on state police at the session held at the Abuja Continental Hotel on April 22, 2024, are my personal opinion to stimulate the discourse. They are not the views of the Inspector General of Police or the Nigeria Police Force”.





He further said that the IGP will make the position of the force known in due course.

Recall that many media outlets reported on Tuesday that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, says Nigeria is not mature enough to operate state-government-controlled police.