NIPR Instals Gov Dapo Abiodun Patron As Week Long Event Opens In Abeokuta ( Pictures)

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun was today conferred as a Patron of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations

This was at the opening ceremony of the NIPR Week holding in Abeokuta the State Capital

The event had in attendance , the Deputy Governor of Ogun State and several other dignatories and members of the prestigious Association

Welcoming the members and guests to the event the President abd Chairman of the Governing Council of NIPR Dr Ike Neliaku highlighted the rationale behind the Annual Week , which is the first of its kind in the 60 years existence of the Association

He also spoke on the rationale behind the convening the event in Ogun State

On his part Governor Dapo Abiodun thanked NIPR for bringing the event to Ogun State

Here is the text of his speech at the event

"As we inaugurate Nigeria Public Relations Week, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku FNIPR, and its members. We appreciate them choosing our state as the host for this significant event, and we are confident they will appreciate our warm hospitality.

The chosen theme for this event, "Leveraging Public Relations as a Critical Asset for Nigeria's Economic and Reputation Renaissance," aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our President, Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu, GCFR. It emphasises the pressing need to boost economic growth and prosperity by revitalising our national reputation to attract foreign investments.

Public relations plays a vital role as it involves strategic communication from an organisation to the public, aiming to maintain or enhance the public image and respond to public discourse. It serves as a crucial asset for any responsive government striving to build a vibrant economy and achieve sustainable growth. Through effective public relations initiatives, a country's vision and policies can be better understood by its citizens, fostering both international and bilateral cooperation.

I am honoured to be chosen as their patron and express my gratitude, pledging to uphold the institute's principles by continuing to promote a positive image for our state and Nigeria as a whole. I would also like to congratulate Mr. Yomi Badejo, the Chairman of the National Planning Committee, and his dedicated team for their hard work in ensuring the success of this event."

He also donated a building and a brand new bus to the State Chapter of the Association

Here are pictures from the event













Some of the key members of the Association at the event include Kingsley Uranta ..GM Operations Channels TV , Johnson Onime Executive Director, Corporate Communications DAAR Communications , Mike Adande Shell Plc , Chris Kehinde Nwandu , Executive Editor CKNNews at the event , Steve Ayorinde of Arise TV, CEO of NAN Ali M Ali , Executive Director News NTA Ayo Adeoye , DG NOA , VON , former Spokesman of Nigerian Army Brig Gen SK Usman rtd and Chinenye Ezonfade Head, Community Development & Public Enlightenment Department DESOPADEC

Others include Nnenna Ukoha and Dr Niyi Ibietan of the Nigerian Communications Commission

The Governors entourage includes the Secretary to the Government, Head of Service, Deputy Chief of Staff as well as Special Adviser on Media Mr Kayode Akinmade

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the NIPR Week is Chief Yemi Badejo Okusanya