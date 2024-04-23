Yayaha Bello : Court Orders 19 Count Charges Be Served On Counsel As EFCC Chairman Vows To Resign If He Is Not Prosecuted

The federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered that the 19 count charge filed by the EFCC against the former governor of Kogi Yahaya Bello be served on his legal representative Abdulwahab Mohammed.

Delivering ruling Justice Emeka Nwite held that in line with section 379(3)ACJA service of charge can be made on his legal representative.

This has become necessary as personal service on the defendant has been difficult.

Section 382(5) gives credence to the service of the legal representative, as he had made an unconditional appearance for the defendant.

Meanwhile, EFCC Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede has blasted former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, saying he'll rather resign than not seeing Yahaya Bello's alleged corruption case to a logical end

He spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday

He recounted how he placed a call directly to the former governor personally as a show of respect for him to come to the commission and answer to the charges but he refused the invitation

He said Yayaha Bello asked that EFCC to come to his village to effect his arrest.

Olanipekun assured that anybody obstructing the arrest of the former Kogi State Governor will be brought to justice.