Tragedy: Four Popular Nollywood Actors Die In River

byCKN NEWS -
Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope was among four actors who lost their lives on their way back from a location for a movie production.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday, April 10, along the Anam river in Anambra State.

Earlier today, Jnr Pope shared a video of himself taken yesterday in a boat and praying frantically to arrive at his destination safely as he was crossing a river without a life jacket. It is reported that the accident happened on his way back from the location. Unfortunately, he and three others didn’t make it alive when their boat capsized and they dr%wned.

Their bodies have since been recovered. The actor is survived by his wife and three children.

The names of the three other actors could not be obtained by CKNNews as at the time of this report 

The Actors Guild of Nigeria have not also issued any statement on the incident but a very top member of the Guild confirmed the news to CKNNews 

Video link Source : instablog 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5ltordMmwA/?igsh=MTA5a21kdmd1eXhqag==

