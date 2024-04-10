Prominent Lagos Monarch, Osolo of Isolo Dies At 63

Lagos royal circle has been thrown into mourning as one of them, the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka has joined his ancestors.

Oba Agbabiaka was reported to have joined his Ancestors on Wednesday morning after a brief illness at the age of 63.

His Palace has been besieged by mourners who received the death of the socialite king with surprise and have come to condole with the family and Isolo in general.

Statement by Isolo LGA Chairman

PASSING OF OSOLO, HRM OBA KABIRU ALANI ADELAJA AGBABIAKA

I have the instruction of the Executive Governor of Lagos state, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today 10th April, 2024.

He was aged 64.

He will be buried today by 4pm at his palace, 3/5 Akinbaye street, Isolo according to Islamic rites.

May his soul rest in peace!

Signed:

Olasoju Adebayo

Executive Chairman, Isolo LCDA

