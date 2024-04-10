Breaking : Two Passengers Thrown Into Lagos Lagoon As Fully Loaded Bus Falls On 3rd Mainland Bridge ( Pictures)

 Two passengers have been thrown into the Lagos Lagoon as a fully loaded passenger bus falls on the 3rd Mainland bridge on Wednesday 

CKNNews gathered was heading from the Island to the mainland when the accident occured

Most of the passengers in the bus sustained various level of injuries 

They blamed overspeeding on the part of the driver for the accident

As at the time of this report effort is on by divers and fishermen to see if they can rescue the two unfortunate passengers that were thrown into the Lagoon 

The bridge was recently reopened after over 8 weeks of resurfacing by the Federa Government 

Pictures from the scene of the accident 











