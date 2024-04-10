Breaking: Actor Junior Pope Has Been Revived...AGN President Rollas

Report reaching CKNNews have it that Nollywood actor Junior Pope who was pronounced dead after a boat mishap at River Niger has been revived and is alive
The President of Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas revealed this on his social media handle late Wednesday 

Videos making the rounds on social media also claimed the actor is alive
It had been reported earlier that the actor died alongside three others after their boat capsized on Wednesday 

AGN President Emeka Rollas post 

"What God cannot do does not exist.
Junior Pope is alive.
He is taking treatment in the hospital
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏" 



No other update on the other three actors that allegedly drowned with him in the boat

