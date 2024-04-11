Abducted Rivers Governorship Candidate Regains Freedom

The abducted Rivers State governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in the 2023 general election, Sobomabo Jackrich, has regained his freedom.

Jackrich was whisked by the gunmen who invaded his residence in the Usokun community in the Degema Local Government Area of the state in the wee hours of Monday.

Two of his lieutenants were killed by the assailants who raided his home, and their bodies were taken away along with Jackrich.

One of his aides who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed his release to our correspondent on Wednesday.


He said his principal regained his freedom on Tuesday evening, alleging that some of his property was looted from his residence.

He further said following his release, he was taken to the 6 Division, Nigeria Army in Port Harcourt, also known as Bori Camp.

He said, “Yes, he was released yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Though the military was denying involvement from our findings, he was taken to Bori Camp.”

Recall that the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division, Army Public Relations, Lt Col. Jonah Danjuma, had in a terse response to our correspondent on Monday, said he was not aware of the incident.

But the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Orange-Koko, confirmed the situation, saying a sister security agency arrested Jackrich.

When contacted again on Wednesday on Jackrich’s release and being taken to Bori Camp, Danjuma maintained his previous position that he was not aware of the incident or anything relating to it.

“I stand by what I told you. I’m not aware,” he said.

On Tuesday, Jackrich’s family and his party addressed a media briefing, demanding his immediate release.

