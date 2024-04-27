Tinubu Appoints Jim Ovia To Chair Nigerian Education Loan Fund

President Bola Tinubu has appointed banker and entrepreneur, Jim Ovia, as the Chairman of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund Board.

In a statement released by the State House titled "President Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia as Chairman of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund," Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, announced Ovia's appointment on Friday.

Describing Ovia as the founder of one of Nigeria's premier banks and a respected figure in the business community, the statement highlighted his extensive contributions to nurturing and empowering young Nigerians. Ovia's educational background, including his tenure at Harvard Business School and his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana, underscores his qualifications for the role.

The National Student Loan Programme, overseen by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, represents a crucial intervention aimed at ensuring sustainable access to higher education and skill development for Nigerian students and youths.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that Ovia's wealth of experience and professional standing would advance the fundamental vision of guaranteeing that no Nigerian student's educational pursuits are thwarted due to financial constraints. The appointment reflects Tinubu's commitment to enabling Nigerian youth to access higher education and acquire skills essential for their success in the knowledge-based global economy of the 21st century.

Ovia's leadership is poised to usher in a new era of opportunity and equity in higher education, ensuring that every Nigerian student has the chance to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.