Abia APC Organizing Secretary, Collapses, Dies In Church

The Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) Organizing Secretary, Chief Obinna Atuonu is dead. He died at the age of 65.

CKNNews learnt he died during a church service in Aba, the commercial capital of the state where he was addressing the congregation.

His brother, Dr. Chiedozie Atuonu told ABN TV that on the fateful day, he got a call to rush to Aba from Umuahia where he was. According to him, the caller told him that his late brother was feeling critically ill.

According to him, upon arrival, he discovered that his brother was critical and rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

