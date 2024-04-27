Pastor Sues Member For Asking Return Of Car Gift After Failed Prophecy

"This pastor told me to sacrifice my most precious property so that things will be working well for me financially which I did by sacrificing my vehicle, Lexus RX330.

"After four months and things had not picked up as he said, my wife called him to know what was happening but he got angry and told me that my wife was rude and that he wanted to refund the money he got when he sold the vehicle - which is N4 million.

"We have been waiting for him to send the money since around December and January but he had refused to do so. We called and texted him but no response, we had to go to the church with a few friends and two soldiers who were not armed, just to accompany us (for security purposes).

"He called the youths of the community to beat us up before handing us over to Ebrumede police station. When we got there, we were detained. We later got bailed with N200,000 before the Divisional Police Officer could hear from us. The DPO called us to his office and we narrated everything to him as the pastor lied to him that we were kidnappers.

"The DPO judged the case in our favour and demanded that the car be refunded or he should pay the N4 million he made from selling the car.

He agreed that he would be paying one million naira every week in February so that by month's end, he would finish paying the money.

"By the second week of March, he still hadn't paid a penny. Then the IPO in charge of the case called to tell us that the lawyer was pleading on his behalf and that he would be paying one million naira every month end.

Then I got angry and said if he (the pastor) wanted to stress me over the money, he should return my car for breaching the agreement we had at the DPO's office.

"We later heard that he filed a suit against us at Orerokpe High Court. The court was to sit on Monday, April 15 but was adjourned to May 10.

"The lawsuit says he is suing us for N500 million for coming to his church with an army and that the car cannot be returned because it had been sold. And that we are using police from Asaba to threaten him and his members, which is false.”