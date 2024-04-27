Pictures From Port Harcourt Petrol Tanker Fire Incident, Over 70 Vehicles Burnt, Lives Lost

An unconfirmed number of persons have been feared dead after a tanker carrying petroleum products burst into flames in Rivers State.

The devastating incident happened on Friday night along the Eleme axis of the East-West Road, which has long been neglected, increasing motorists’ risks.

Reports suggest that the tragedy was triggered when the tanker, navigating the dilapidated road, was hit by another heavy-duty vehicle, igniting flames and an explosion.

The ensuing inferno engulfed several other vehicles along the road, with occupants said to be trapped and unable to escape the fire, which spread rapidly.





Videos and witness accounts shared on social media paint a harrowing picture.

One of the videos showed up to 70 vehicles, including four trucks, on fire.

The video had a narrative by a man who said the fire almost engulfed a car he was in with his friend, The witness decried the state of the road and the absence of prompt emergency response.

“This is colossal damage,” he said. “You can imagine. For hours, no fire service…”

Meanwhile the State Governor and Police Commissioner have visited the scene