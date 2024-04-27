FG Cracks Down on Illegal Lithium Mining: Seizes Minerals and Closes Buying Centre

In a bold move to curb illegal mining activities, the Federal Government Mining Marshals have sealed an illegal Lithium Buying Centre in Uke Community, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The operation, which resulted in the arrest of four Chinese nationals, also led to the seizure of minerals worth millions of naira.

According to the Commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC Attah John Onoja,

the minerals were seized pursuant to Section 146 (b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, after the owners failed to honour an invitation for questioning. The Commander revealed that an application would be lodged in court for the forfeiture of the seized lithium minerals to the Federal Government.

Once the forfeiture is approved, the minerals will be handed over to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to be dealt with in accordance with Section 17(e) and (d) of the Minerals and Mining Act.

This development is a significant step in the Federal Government's efforts to tackle illegal mining and ensure that the country's mineral resources are exploited in a legal and sustainable manner.

Source : Abdullahi O Haruna