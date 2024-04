With serious trashing at St James Park on Saturday by Newcastle United Football Club, Sheffield United has become the first team to be relegated from the English Premiership in the 2023/ 2024 season

After playing 35 matches , the team got a mere 16 points

Their loss today means mathematically with three matches to go for the season, the team is now relegated to the Championship where it got promoted from in 2023

Two more teams will be relegated at the end of the season