Pregnant Woman Gives Birth In Kidnappers’ Den In Enugu

Apregnant woman who was kidnapped while on her way to the hospital for delivery has reportedly given birth at the kidnappers’ den at Egede, Udi local government area of Enugu State.

The incident, which was said to have happened last Monday, aw the woman giving birth to a bouncing baby boy in the forest.

It was gathered that the woman whose name was given as Chinwendu Igwe, was with her two other little children aged between four and two years when the incident happened.

The lady’s husband, Mr. Ekene Igwe, who confirmed this to newsmen added that he paid a ransom of N1.6 million before effecting the release of his wife and child from the forest in Egede where the kidnappers asked him to deposit the ransom.

Igwe said that it was a kind motorcyclist who rescued his two kids abandoned on the road by the kidnappers.

“I paid a ransom of N1.6 million before I could get my wife and new born baby,” he said.

Igwe who hailed from Attakwu Akegbe Ugwu Awkunanaw said he was grateful to God for getting wife his back in one piece.

Commenting on the incident the landlord of the Igwes at No. 5 Umugwu, Awkunanaw, Enugu South, Chief Emma Ugwu, Enyiduru,said that the rescued woman is now at the Parklane Hospital, Enugu where the governor of Enugu State is taking care of their welfare.

“We thank God for sparing the life of my tenant’s wife. I am specially grateful to God that

Governor Mbah has intervened and is taking care of the woman and her kid at the Parklane Hospital,” he said.

Ugwu, the chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu South, however expressed shock that he had never witnessed such incident happen to a person close to him.

“I remain eternally grateful that God spared us what would have been a tragedy. Such a thing has never happened to someone close to me,” he said.