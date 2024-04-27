Ill Health Necessitated My Weight Loss..Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke

Ibironke Ojo is popularly known as Ronke Oshodi Oke. The Nigerian film actress, and producer began her acting career with the drama group Star Parade, and became well-known for her role in the 2000 movie entitled ‘Oshodi Oke.’ In this chat with The Nation, the thespian opens up on varied issues including navigating motherhood in Nollywood, scripts rejection and being a popular face.





Tell us how you have been able to juggle life as a mother, an actress, and a celebrity.





Ikeep telling people that I am not a celebrity. I am a known face. If you see yourself as a celebrity, there are so many things that you would not be able to do, and I want to do everything. I want to live my life according to me, not according to any other person.





On doing every other thing together, it has been God. Thanks to my mum and my sister, they have been with me ever since, and they’ve been helping me. One thing about me is that if I am not on location, I am at home, and I do not party that much except when absolutely necessary.





Has being a mum affected your career in any way, particularly in terms of role selection, acceptance, and consideration of your children?





So many times. Initially, I wasn’t used to, but now I am a mother. If there is a role that I feel does not suit me, I won’t take it. That is because if my children see it, they may question me. I don’t excuse scripts, I simply excuse the part I am not comfortable with.

In most cases, I don’t even have to change it, scriptwriters would write for you according to your age and everything. The scripts I did when I was younger are different from the ones I do now.









Has being an actress in any way affected your children in school?





Absolutely not. This is the truth.





When the BBC came out with the documentary on T.B. Joshua, you were one of the few people who came out to say that when your daughter was ill with asthma, it was T.B. Joshua who prayed for her, and she was healed. Many came after you that you were paid to do it?





I wasn’t paid anything. May his soul rest in peace. There is a Yoruba adage that says, ‘if you eat someone’s pepper and oil, and speak ill of the person, both the pepper and oil will come back to question you.’ He is dead now, but he was a very nice man to me. You may not understand, but he was nice to a fault. Even when he left this world, his wife continued. It was because of the distance and the many things that I do at the same time that I reduced my visits to the church. It is a place that I want to go over and over again. No one paid me anything. Ever since then, Mummy Joshua has not called me.





There was a time you revealed on social media that your daughter was poisoned. Why did you allow her to return to the school she was attending at the time?





First, I am not a millionaire. The school has also been very nice to my daughter and I. My daughter has become like a bone hung on a dog’s neck; it can’t eat it and it can’t throw it away.

But many celebrities would have shied away from speaking out on social media.

That is why I said that I am not a celeb, I am a known face. God is the celebrity whom we should celebrate. For example, I use Uber, I have been using it for almost two months because my car is at the mechanic’s. The money they are asking for is too much. A celebrity wouldn’t do that. Using Uber doesn’t take anything away from me, I just want to live my life

