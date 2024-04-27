Shut Up If You Have Nothing To Contribute To Benue, Gov Alia Blasts Ortom





Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Friday, urged his predecessors including, Chief Samuel Ortom, to refrain from interfering in his administration, warning that he would not allow anyone to destabilise his government.

Gov Ortom while in his speech during his 63rd birthday anniversary marked with a public lecture in Makurdi on Wednesday advised the governor to sheath sword against Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, for the sake of development of the state.

But in his response to the former governor’s advice, Alia while briefing to journalists on his return from USA, Friday morning, averred that he would not allow anyone to destabilise his administration as he maintained that they have had their own term.

“I can’t allow anyone whether a former governor or Civil Servant. If you are a former governor and you have nothing to contribute to Benue, shut up. You had your term you went through it, allow the administration to work.

“You did your part and if you are in the state know exactly what you are saying. Criticisms are welcomed but verify your facts. If you have served your tenure you cannot stay by the side and destabilise this government,’ he warned.

Alia however explained that himself alongside other nine Governors from the North were invited by USA Peace Institute to chat a way forward on insecurity confronting the region.

He added, “10 Governors were there and a number of things were considered for implementation. Amongst them is how to get back our displaced persons home which is paramount to me.

“I have been away in the last eight days to sell the image of the state and clearly its battered image. In the past, Benue wasn’t even at the national radar. It’s going to be a place where other states will come to learn, emulate and take back to their states.

“Farmers are getting back to farm in Gwer West, Gwer East, Guma and Makurdi among others are enjoying relative peace. Those;of us at the home front, must do our best. Each person is a security personnel and it must go beyond seeing something and saying something, Don’t let anybody buy you off to sell your people don’t let anyone cow you to sell off your land.”