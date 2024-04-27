EFCC Arrest 34 Men Unauthorised Dollar Sellers In Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission attached to the Taskforce on Currency mutilation, Dollarization of the Economy and Forex Malpractice,  have arrested 34 suspected currency speculators  for alleged foreign exchange fraud.

They were arrested on Friday, April 26, 2024 in a sting operation following credible intelligence about illegal sales of dollars at the Wuse Zone 4 area of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

 A statement by EFCC Spokesman Dele Oyewale gave the names of the suspects as :Usman Mohammed, Abdullahi Nasir, Abubakar Saleh, Mohammed Kabir Ibrahim, Abubakar Ghadafi, Muktar Usman, Umar Abubakar Abba, Yakubu Sani, Aminu Abubakar, Muhammed Suleman Abara, Yusuf Tahir, Usman Lawal, Usman Lawal, Usman Umar and Amina Garba Rola.

The statement listed the other suspects as: Muhammed Aliyu, Murtala Haruna, Sani Mohammed, Umar Farouk, Muhammed Sagiuru, Aminu Salisu, Lawal Bello, Munzali Hashim, Jamilu Suleiman, Mustapha Umar, Mubarak Tanimu, Adamu Garba, Mohammed Usman, Bello Musa, Saleh Mohammed Naseer, Zaharadeen Yau, Musa Umaru Adamu, Usman Machido and Abdulaziz Abubakar Abba.

Oyewale said the Arrests  came on the heels of the EFCC’s consistent efforts to sanitise and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

The Spokesman said that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations

