How Attempt By 85-yr-old Traditional Ruler To kill Son For Rituals Failed

The police in Lagos, recently, recorded a breakthrough by arresting 10 members of suspected criminals who specialize in exhuming body parts from cemeteries and killing human beings for rituals.





Among the arrested suspects was an 85-year-old traditional ruler in Benin Republic, Yusuf Lawal Muse, the son of a pastor said to be the kingpin, Ademola Akinlosota, 33, an Ifa priest, Sunday Badonu, aka Osekure, 25, his father, Vijamiya Badonu, an idol priest and Osetura’s father, Dada Trival, 33, Bale of Akalekumo in Badagry, Hunsu Segun,35, Balogun in Ogboni fraternity, Badagry, Amodu Wahab, aka Alhaji Bororo, 58, specialists in collecting human parts both fresh and dry, Kamolu Aderibigbe, 44, a trade-medical doctor in Ijedfodo and Muyibat Adesina, 49, the herbalist who uses human parts to prepare concoctions for people.





Crime Guard learned that the traditional ruler, Yusuf Lawal Muse is from Diasou in Benin Republic and is married to six women with 21 children. He reportedly relocated to Ibatefin-Ikpoka in Ogun state and later to Adodo in a same Ogun state where he lived with his wives and children until his arrest.

He told our reporter that he relocated to Ogun state after losing about 14 children in his domain and later married a new wife who gave birth to the son he wanted to kill and use his body parts.

His confession

The octogenarian told reporters that after getting married to their new wife, he wanted to have fun only to discover that she was already pregnant. According to him, I had no other alternative than to accept the child after birth and I named him Musa. While growing up, he became a torn in my flesh.

“He was into a lot of criminal activities, very stubborn, stealing, and even threatening to kill me. The whole thing came to a climax after he learnt that I wrote a will and excluded him. He then openly resorted to threatening to take my life. That was why I engaged people to kill him first and send his head, heart, fingers and hands to me for herbal purposes.

“Unfortunately, after I contracted the people, they met with an Idol Priest whom I had planned to do business with in the past who, not only discouraged the people I hired but also leaked the plan to my son’s mother. On hearing this, his mother fled to another town with him and we were still discussing the issue when the police arrested me.”

Regrets

Looking remorseful, the octogenarian told Crime Guard,” I regret what I planned to do to my son. I have now realized that he is my son and he will bear children tomorrow in my name. My greatest worry now is that my people in Benin Republic have heard this ugly story. I am afraid they may dethrone me. I just don’t know what next to do than to appeal to God to forgive me.”

