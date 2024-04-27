Court Adjourns Case Seeking To Sack 27 Pro-Wike Lawmakers

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has adjourned till June 3, 2024 the hearing for a suit filed by members of the Rivers State Civil Society Organisation seeking to sack 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly.

When the parties arrived at the Court for hearing on the matter on Friday, the Clerk of the court informed them that the Judge, Justice Stephen Daylop Pam was indisposed and a new date was picked.

The CSO’s had approached the court to seek interpretation of Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution and whether the lawmakers, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress still have legal rights to remain as lawmakers of their constituencies.

The CSO’s led by the Rivers State Chairman, Enefaa Georgewill also want the court to restrain Governor Siminalayi Fubara from representing the 2024 budget to the lawmakers who defected.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the Chairman, Rivers State Civil Society Organisation, Enefaa Georgewill, expressed dismay over the long date for hearing, saying the counsel to the lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule are just buying time.

He stated, “They (counsel to the lawmakers) now have one month plus for a matter they have failed to respond to for the past two months. It is quite unfortunate and we know they are just buying time.

“But like we always say, justice will always be delayed but it cannot be denied. They should try all their gimmicks, but they should not be afraid to come to court to tell us if they are still members of the State House of Assembly.

“It is beyond the media rhetoric. They should come to court, respond to our processes and let the court decide whether or not they are still members of the House of Assembly. Like we have said this matter is backed by the Supreme Court, and we are sure we are going to have it.”