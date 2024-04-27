Help Locate My Missing Wife , Husband Of Policewoman Begs IG Egbetokun

A resident of Osogbo, Mr Ayowole Adekonipekun, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to help in locating his wife, Corporal Ruth Ayowole, who went missing while on official duty in Abia State.

Adekonipekun told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Osogbo that his wife, with service number 068986, was serving with the Anti-Robbery Unit of Osun Police Command.

The husband said that Ruth and four of her colleagues went missing on February 13 after an ambush during their official assignment to Abia State.

Adekonipekun said that his wife and other officers left Osogbo on February 12 and passed the night at a hotel in Asaba.

According to him, he later learnt that they were ambushed between Anambra and Abia states.

“I chatted with my wife till around 8:10am on February 13 before they set out for the journey, but two hours later, when I tried to contact her, her number was not reachable.

“I later lodged a complaint with the officer in-charge of the Anti-Robbery Unit, and the Commissioner of Police, who informed me that they had sent a follow-up team to verify the state of the missing officers.

”It was later we heard that one of the officers named Sodiq, had escaped the ambush and returned to Osogbo, but didn’t know what happened to the rest of the team.”

The husband of the police woman said since then, there had been no news about the missing police officers.

When contacted, SP Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public Relation Officer in Osun, said that the command and that of Imo State, as well as the Army, had been working to find the missing officers.