Super Eagles Star Osayi-Samuel Escapes Punishment In Turkey

Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any wrongdoing in the aftermath of his altercation with Trabzonspor fans last month, as confirmed by Turkish sources.

The incident unfolded following a Turkish Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Fenerbahce.

Chaos ensued as Trabzonspor supporters invaded the pitch, leading to a brawl in which the Super Eagles defender found himself involved.

Initially charged with misconduct by the Turkish Football Federation along with two of his teammates, Osayi-Samuel faced the possibility of disciplinary action.

However, according to reports from Turkish website A Spor, the 26-year-old has now been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.

In the same vein, Trabzonspor have been ordered to play six games behind closed doors after violence broke out following last month.

Fans ran on to the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players and security forces at Papara Park in Trabzon.

Fenerbahce players Jayden Oosterwolde and Irfan Can Egribayat were given one-game bans for fighting with rival fans. Trabzonspor have also been fined 3m Turkish lira (£75,000).

Egemen Korkmaz, Trabzonspor’s coach, has been banned from the dressing room and bench for one match for fighting with a rival player.



