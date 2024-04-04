Nigerian Army 81 Div Donates Eyeglasses To Pupils In Lagos , Ogun

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, ( NAOWA) 81 Division Chapter under the leadership of the Chairperson, Pharm Mrs Rekiya Usman in collaboration with Restore Foundation for Child Sight, a Non Governmental Organisation focused at improving vision and ocular alignment in Children has donated over 391 eyeglasses and 314 eyes related drugs to school children in the Division's Area Of Responsibility.





The Exercise, themed, 'School Eye Health Programme' was held at 81 Division Officers' Mess Onikan Lagos on 3 April 2024.





Speaking during the event, the 81 Division NAOWA Chairperson, Mrs Usman said the Exercise was conducted in 3 phases which include, training, screening,and intervention phases. She addeded that the Association in collaboration with Restore Foundation has been able to train teachers under the Division on how to identify children with sight impairment, consulted with over 3,110 students at the screening phase and has been able to identify 391 children which are being presented with eyeglasses and 12 kids, for eyes surgery. She added that one of the children has successfully undergone the operation. The Chairperson thanked the National President, NAOWA, Mrs Maria Lagbaja for her guidance and the General Officer Commanding ( GOC) 81 Division for his support.





The GOC while giving his remarks, thanked the Chairperson for the initiative. He promised that the Division will continue to support the Association's unique innovative programmes. He also extend his gratitude to the Foundation for its unique humanitarian services to the country's future generation. Gen Usman further promised to suggest the idea to other divisions in the NA.





Some of the schools that benefited from the programme include, Command Day Secondary Schools, Ojo, Ikeja and Oshodi. Command Children Schools, Bonny Cantonment, Ojo and Ikeja. Others are, NAOWA Nursery and Primary Schools, Ojo, Yaba, Ikorodu and Badagry, all in Lagos state and NAOWA Nursery and Primary School, Owode, Ogun state.





Present at the event are, the Corps Commander Education, Maj Gen Bello Tsoho, the GOC 81 Division, Maj Gen Mohammed Usman, commanders , staff and students of Command Day Secondary Schools, Command Children schools, and NAOWA Nursery and Primary Schools.





It could be recalled that the Chairperson 81 Division NAOWA, Pharm Mrs Rekiya Usman was confered with Ambassador of 81 Division Education by the Acting Director 81 Division Education Services, Lt Col OD Bamiteko for her unique contributions and giant strides; shaping the future of children in the Division.



