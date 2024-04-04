FG Reopens Third Mainland Bridge Today

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has warned motorists to observe speed limits when travelling along the extensive section of the newly repaired Third Mainland Bridge.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Toafiq, on Wednesday.

He urged motorists to observe all traffic signs and installed technological equipment connected to traffic.

The Lagos State Government had on March 30 announced the planned reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

This was according to a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on his X account on Saturday.

The statement read, “Dear Lagos residents, We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs.”

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Works had late March inspected the repair work of the bridge and other Federal Government projects in Lagos.

Taofiq noted that in order to guarantee drivers’ safety and prompt rescue action on the bridge, LASTMA would deploy personnel, patrol cars, and recovery vehicles on the bridge.

He said, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has warned motorists to maintain speed limits while driving on the long stretch of the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge linking the Mainland and other parts of the state.

“Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary speeding while using the bridge and other link roads across the state.

“The agency would deploy more men and patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure the safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention on the bridge.