Some Facts To Know About Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope

(1) Pope Obumneme Odonwodo populary known as Junior Pope is a Nollywood actor, model and a philanthropist.

(2) He was born on 7th May 1984 in Bamenda, Cameroun to Mr. and Mrs. Luke Odonwodo.

(3) He hails from Ukehe tribe of Enugu State in the south eastern part of Nigeria. But he grew up in Cameroun.

(4) He completed both his primary & secondary school education in Cameroun before relocating to Nigeria.

(5) After his college he went further to University of Nigeria Nsukka Enugu State and graduated with a degree in Accountancy. In 2006 he joined Nollywood and acted in many movies.

(6) He always plays the role of guard and servant. In 2007 he rose to fame after acting in the blockbuster movie “Secret Adventures” directed by Tchidi Chikere. According to him, it was the award winning movie director “Tchidi Chikere” that brought him to limelight.

(7) He has acted in over 100 movies which include Secret Adventures, Mad sex, Bitter Generation, Vengeance of Bullet, etc. In 2010 he won the award for Nollywood Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the Entertainment Factory Awards.

(8) On 26th July 2014 Junior Pope got married to Jennifer Awele Okpuno and the couples are blessed with three boys.

Unfortunately, the actor died on April 11th, early hours, but the Incident happened on April 10th 2024 while shooting in a movie in Asaba.