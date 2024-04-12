Army Burst Gun Runner Armoury In Ughelli , Recover Large Cache Of Arms , Ammunition

In a successful operation to eradicate illegal weapons in the South South Region, Nigerian Army troops have uncovered an armoury containing significant cache of arms and ammunition at the residence of a gun runner in Olota Community and adjoining communities of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Responding to actionable intelligence, the troops raided the identified armoury concealed in the residence of one Mr Kenneth, a notorious gun runner in the said community. A search of the armoury yielded one G3 Rifle, 853 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and 19 rounds of 7.62mm special. The operation further extended to other adjoining locations within the community, resulting in the discovery of four G3 Rifles and magazines, one Pump Action Semi Automatic Gun, 3 Sub-Machine Guns (SMG) and Magazines, as well as 476 Live Cartridges.

Additionally, the troops recovered 5 locally fabricated Guns, a large plastic bag containing substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, and two Speed Boats with 75 Horsepower outboard engines. The troops also apprehended three suspects during the operation.





The Nigerian Army remains resolute in sanitizing and mopping up illicit munitions in possession of criminal elements in the region, as it works tirelessly to maintain peace and security for all law-abiding citizens.