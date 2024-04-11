Breaking: OJ Simpson Dies @ 76 After Cancer Battle

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson has passed away at age 76 after a battle with cancer, his family confirmed.

A statement posted on his social media accounts reads: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

He had reportedly been battling prostate cancer.

OJ Simpson earned a reputation as one of the most exceptional running backs in NFL history during his ten-year tenure with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Following his football career, Simpson transitioned into acting, gracing both the big and small screens with his presence in numerous films and television series.

Timeline of OJ Simpson career

College Career: O.J. Simpson played college football for the USC Trojans from 1967 to 1968. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1968, awarded to the best college football player in the United States.

Professional Career: OJ Simpson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as the first overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft. He played for the Buffalo Bills from 1969 to 1977 and for the San Francisco 49ers in 1978 and 1979.

Accomplishments: During his NFL career, Simpson achieved numerous accolades, including being a five-time Pro Bowl selection and winning the NFL MVP award in 1973. He was also the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, accomplishing this feat in 1973.

Legacy: Despite his successful football career, Simpson’s legacy has been overshadowed by controversies, including his highly publicized criminal trial in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, of which he was acquitted.

However, he was found liable for their deaths in a subsequent civil trial.