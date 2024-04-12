Police Wanted To Arrest Me After Surviving Asaba Boat Accident..Nollywood Actor TC Virus

A Nollywood actor T C Okafor aka TC Virus has narrated how he survived the boat mishap that claimed the lives of popular actor Junior Pope and four others

According to his eye witness account which he posted on his social media handle, he claimed he appeased the River goddess with Fanta before entering the boat that claimed the Life of his colleagues

Hear him

“The Boat Pilot was playing a Music with Earphone and Jnr Pope was making a Video with his Phone, I was sitting in front and held the handle of the boat”

“The boat pilot did not see the fisher men with a Canoe coming early and he didn’t hear when I told him that a canoe was coming”

“I thank God for saving my Life, only two members of the crew were putting a Life Jacket”

When the boat capsized my saving grace was that i was holding a rope tied to the boat, one other lady held on to me , we held on till another boat came to rescue us "

Seven of us were rescued alive

At a point , the producer of the movie Adamma Luke asked the police to arrest me because she learnt i was the cause of the accident but after the intervention of my colleagues they left me "

I am tired of being an actor , i have survived several mishaps because of Nollywood, how much are they even paying us "

I have decided to call it quit with Nollywood, I'll now concentrate on my comedy " he concluded

