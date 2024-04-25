Sanwo-Olu Hosts Chess-In-Slums Founder, Onakoya After Breaking Guinness World Record

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hosted Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

This follows Onakoya's return from New York City, where he set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon of 60 hours.

CKNNews earlier reported that Onakoya received a heartwarming welcome upon his return to Nigeria on Wednesday.

Sharing from Onakoya's visit on his X handle, Sanwo-Olu wrote, "Powerful visions birth movements that change lives. Today, we welcomed back #Tunde_OD , our chess champion, to Lagos.

"His journey embodies the spirit of Lagos—resilient, ambitious, and driven to succeed. As we celebrate his achievements, we're inspired by his vision for empowering our children and youth."

Sanwo-Olu also mentioned that the state will provide resources to support Onakoya's mission and ensure that every child in Lagos has the opportunity to thrive through chess.

He added, "Together with Tunde and the transformative power of Chess, we'll work towards a future where every child in Lagos has the opportunity to realise their full potential.

"The state proudly supports his mission, purposefully providing resources to fuel this noble cause now and in the future."

Onakoya, alongside his United States partner, Shawn Martinez, on Saturday, broke the record of Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played for 56 hours and 9- minutes in 2018.