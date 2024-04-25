Breaking : Former Senate Spokesman Sen Ayogu Eze Is Dead

Report reaching CKNNews have it that the former Spokesman of the Senate, Ayogu Eze is dead

It was gathered that Senator Eze died on Thursday

Born on November 23rd, 1958, he was aged 65 years.

Late Eze was appointed into Governor Chimaroke Nnamni's cabinet in 1999, making him the commissioner for Information and Culture.

In 2001, he was redeployed to the newly created Ministry of Culture and Tourism but after his heroic effort in the governor’s successful reelection bid in 2003, the new ministry was remerged with the Information ministry to create yet a new Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

In another cabinet shakeup in 2006, he was dropped from the cabinet but was called back in 2007 to serve as Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affrairs, a position he held till he was elected to the Nigerian Senate in 2007.

He was considered one of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party’s giants in Enugu State having dumped the Peopled Democratic Party (PDP) which he was a founding member.

Senator Ayogu Eze who represented Enugu North Senatorial District between 2007 to 2015. He died in an Abuja Hospital after a protracted illness.

In the Senate, he was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Media, making him the official spokesman of the senate.