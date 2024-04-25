Breaking : 118 Inmates Escape As Rainstorm Destroys Niger Prison

A downpour on Wednesday night has wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, resulting in extensive damage to the facility and facilitating the escape of 118 inmates.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, on Thursday.

Duza noted that the downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre's infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, which allowed the inmates to flee.

In response, the NCoS swiftly activated its recapturing protocols, collaborating with other security agencies to recover 10 of the escaped inmates.

Efforts to recapture the remaining fleeing inmates are said to be ongoing.