Breaking : 118 Inmates Escape As Rainstorm Destroys Niger Prison

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A downpour on Wednesday night has wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, resulting in extensive damage to the facility and facilitating the escape of 118 inmates.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, on Thursday.

Duza noted that the downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre's infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, which allowed the inmates to flee.

In response, the NCoS swiftly activated its recapturing protocols, collaborating with other security agencies to recover 10 of the escaped inmates.

Efforts to recapture the remaining fleeing inmates are said to be ongoing.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال