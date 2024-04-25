Breaking: Air Peace Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Lagos, Passengers Yet To Be Evacuated

An Air Peace flight made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) on Thursday in Lagos State, SaharaReporters has learnt from multiple sources.

SaharaReporters learnt that the Air Peace aircraft with number 5NBVE, is one of the new flights to London, the United Kingdom.

"An Air Peace flight makes emergency landing in Lagos. The flight aircraft number is 5NBVE. It landed successfully but it was an emergency landing," one of the sources said.

"It is not clear if the aircraft was leaving the airport or arriving. But the passengers are yet to be evacuated as of this time."

"The fire service and other agencies have been deployed there. The aircraft stopped working at the spot where other aircrafts will need to maneuver," another source confirmed to SaharaReporters.

The aviation sector is still grappling with the Dana Air incident which occurred days ago when its aircraft skidded off the runway and was grounded.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported that the Nigerian government directed the management of Dana Airline to suspend its commercial operations over safety concerns.

This directive was given by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo in connection with an incident that happened at Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos State on Tuesday.

Recall that SaharaReporters on Tuesday morning reported how a commercial aircraft belonging to Dana Air skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

A photograph of the aircraft obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday captured the moment after the aircraft moved out of the runway.

It was also gathered that although there was panic, the passengers were evacuated safely and no casualty was recorded from the incident.

This incident raised a lot of concerns as to the fitness of Dana Air aircraft for domestic commercial operations across the country.

Meanwhile CKNNews can confirm that Air Peace has been granted the license to fly from Abuja International Airport directly to Gatwick Airport London

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo while appearing on Channels TV programme Politics Today on Thursday

Air Peace was initaily granted the license to fly from Lagos to Gatwick but the Minister says additional license have been granted the airline to fly from the Nations capital to London

Source : SR