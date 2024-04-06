Police Appoints New Deputy Force PRO

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has approved the posting of Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) to various Commands and Formations, as well as the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to strengthen community engagement and strategic communication. The newly posted officers have been tasked to be professional in their dealings and foster unalloyed relationship with members of the Public.

The newly posted officers and their respective portfolios include CSP Isuku Victor Edailokun as Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja; DSP Ukandu Joshua to PPRO Ebonyi; ASP Buhari Abdullahi to PPRO Gombe; ASP John Timfon to PPRO Akwa-Ibom; and ASP Hundeyin Isaac Sewanu to PPRO Ports Authority Police (Western) Lagos.

The Inspector General of Police hereby reiterates his commitment to standardizing and repositioning the Force in line with his vision statement while wishing the newly posted officers success in their new roles.



