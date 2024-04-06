Parents Of Kano, Kaduna Missing Children Cry Out For Help

byCKN NEWS -
Parents whose children and loved ones got missing under controversial circumstances in the northern part of the country, particularly Kano and Kaduna states, are crying out to the authorities to help and resolve the mysteries

There have been many reported cases of missing children from the northern part of the country on account of child trafficking. 

In some instances, the missing children are located in certain states in the South. For instance, what started like isolated cases of missing children in Kano State have gradually grown to become a great source of concern and discussions for many years.

The situation got to an extent that authorities at different levels had to intervene. 

But families affected by the disturbing incident believe there is a lot to do to bring back their loved ones, provided they are alive.

Investigations show that of recent, Kano metropolis has become a hub for such missing children.

Communities like Wurobagga, Walalanbe, Haye, Tinshama and Hotoro North have recorded many incidents of missing children.

The rate at which children kept missing in the state forced concerned parents to form an association they call Protection Against the Abduction, Missing of Our Children (PATAMOOC).

Comrade Ismail Ibrahim Muhammad, the chairman of PATAMOOC, said the association, with assistance from the current Kano State Government, had gone to several states trying to locate some of the abducted children.

CKN NEWS

