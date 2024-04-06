300% Tariff Hike: Nigerians Reject Haphazard Billing By DisCos

Following the increase of electricity tariff for customers under Band A category of consumers, some Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction over the haphazard implementation of the hike.

They said customers that are not enjoying up to 20 hours had been lumped up with those enjoying the services.

The situation has led to confusion, protests and complaints, with consumers alleging deliberate exploitation by some distribution companies (DisCos).

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had on Wednesday announced a 300 per cent hike in the electricity tariff to be paid by Band A customers.

The vice chairman of the NERC, Musliu Oseni, who made the announcement, said the increase was to reduce the burden on the federal government following the increase in gas price and the huge collapse in the value of the naira against the United States dollar owing to what the Bola Tinubu Administration called “forex unification.”

However, many electricity consumers who spoke with Daily Trust Saturday, lamented the implementation that saw them paying for what they were not consuming.

Some residents of the Federal Capital City, Abuja and its satellite towns, who get their electricity from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), expressed outrage as some of them in the same neighbourhood were classified on different bands.