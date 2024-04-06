Dismissed Navy Officer Arrested For Impersonation, Assault

A Nigerian Navy personnel who was dismissed from service in 2000, Muhammed Tunde, has been arrested for impersonating a serving military officer and orchestrating assaults.

This was made known in a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin on Saturday.

Sharing a photo of the suspect he wrote, "Dismissed Nigerian Navy personnel, Muhammed Tunde (dismissed since 2000), making people believe he’s a serving military personnel, charges N20,000 to bring his boys and beat up anybody for you.

"He was apprehended while he and his boys were beating a hotel staff, a job contracted to him by one of the hotel customers who was asked to stop smoking in a ‘no smoking’ area of the hotel. Prosecution follows!"