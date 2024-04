The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, accompanied by his executive council members, boarded the inaugural commercial flight of Ibom Air's first Airbus A220-300, marking the beginning of a fleet expansion.

Departing from Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, the flight journeyed to Lagos' Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2, heralding a new era for the state's aviation sector.