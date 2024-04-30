Davido , Wizkid Fight Dirty On Twitter

The simmering rivalry between Nigerian music heavyweights Wizkid and Davido flared up on Monday night, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Trouble started in the early hours of Monday after Wizkid mocked Davido on X, formerly Twitter.

The Grammy award-winning singer also tackled music producer and label owner, Don Jazzy.

Wizkid called Don Jazzy an “influencer” while taunting Davido with a recent viral video of him on his knees, pleading and crying after a fan asked him to release new music.

The singer’s posts attracted criticism from a segment of social media users, with many wondering what could be wrong with both men.

However, in a series of posts on Monday evening, Davido lashed out at Wizkid.





“Dem no know ur gbedu [music] again,” Davido tweeted, suggesting that Wizkid’s music was losing favour with fans.





Wizkid quickly retorted to Davido’s critique with a dismissive comment.





“U know what..no point. delusional niggas pray for y’all,” he posted.





Davido doubled down by directly quoting Wizkid’s tweet and labelling him a “sick man.”





This further escalated the dispute.





Responding, Wizkid again reshared the video of his rival crying and begging alongside an emoji of himself laughing.





In response, Davido expressed regret over attempting to help Wizkid in the past.





“That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of USD of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!,”he said.





Wizkid fired back at Davido, who he referred to as “my boy”.





“I got nun to say to u my boy! I can retire today and you still not on my level. You be influencer with a song writer. Wish u well. I don tire I Dey go sleep. Jesus is King.”





Davido and Wizkid are considered to be among the three biggest artistes in Nigeria in contemporary times.





Their fans are often divided over who is superior.