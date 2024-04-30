I Will Never Employ Or Vote For A Homosexual..Adams Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor and current Senator Adams Oshiomhole has condemned the western life of homosexuality and Lesbianism

Speaking at a symposium organised by Rev Matthew Kukah foundation in Abuja on Tuesday , the former labour leader came out hard on homosexuality saying it is unacceptable and a breach of the Nigeria's constitution

He went further to condemn the moral decadence in the society

Oshiomhole also took a swipe on religious leaders especially Pastors who deceive their members with all sorts of promises

According to him, telling your church members that acceptance of Jesus Christ will take you out of poverty is absolute lies

He also urged governments at all levels to pay attention to education