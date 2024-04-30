Court To Rule On Alleged Terrorists’ Negotiator Mamu’s Request For Transfer From DSS Detention

A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled ruling for May 20 in the application by alleged terrorists’ negotiator, Mohammed Tukur Mamu, seeking to be relocated from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to Kuje Prison in Abuja.

Justice Inyang Ekwo chose the date after lawyers to the parties made their final submissions on the application.

Mamu was arraigned before the court on March 21 on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism-related offences, filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

He was, among others, accused of having relationship with terrorists and involvement in the ransom negotiation for those behind the March 28 attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train and abduction of the passengers.

Mamu is currently being kept in the custody of the DSS while his trial is ongoing.

His lawyer, Abdul Mohammed (SAN), while arguing the application yesterday, alleged that the DSS did not comply with a court order on December 19, 2023 that the defendant be allowed access to his personal physician for medical treatment.

Mohammed claimed that the defendant was only allowed access to the physician once during which a report of comprehensive medical examination to be carried out on him was submitted to the DSS.

He claimed that his health had since deteriorated and that he may die any moment, if he was not moved to Kuje Prison.

Lawyer to the prosecution, David Kaswe, who suddenly left the courtroom in the course of proceedings without seeking the judge’s permission, was not available to argue for his client.

Justice Ekwo wondered why Kaswe, a lawyer in the office of the AGF, exited the court without giving notice.