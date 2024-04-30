How I Collected $600,000 Bribe For Emefiele..CBN Director

A former Director of Information Technology of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. John Ayoh, has explained how he collected $600,000 allegedly for contract gratification for the embattled ex-apex bank governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Ayoh, while being led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), on Monday, April 29, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that he spent eight years in the apex bank.

He told the court that he received a letter from the agency concerning two transactions which he facilitated through Emefiele.

Ayoh, Head of Procurement and Support Services (PSS) Department, told the court that the first envelope containing $400,000 was brought to his house in Lekki while he received the second envelope containing $200,000 at the Tinubu Head Office of the CBN.

Ayoh said he was vested with powers to receive applications for award of contracts to select successful bidders.

According to him, the first leg of the transaction was at his residence in Lekki Phase One while the second envelope money he received occurred at the Tinubu Head Office of the CBN.

He said: “The man to deliver the second transaction came to our office in Lagos and I informed the governor but he said he did not want to see a third party that I should bring the envelope myself.

“I complied with the instruction and went to his office and delivered it. Mr John Adeola was the one I sent my address to and he came to my house. He is the governor’s assistant and the total money I received on his behalf was $400,000 and $200,000, respectively.”