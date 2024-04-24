NSIB Begins Probe Of Dana Aircraft Runway Incursion At Lagos Airport

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the runway excursion incident involving an aircraft belonging to Dana Air, which occurred on Tuesday morning after a downpour.

CKNNews reports that the incident involved a Dana Airline’s McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The incident occurred around past 9am local time.

However, NSIB, in a press statement by the director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Bimbo Oladeji, said preliminary fact-finding revealed that Dana Airlines flight 9J0352 (registration number 5N-BKI) carrying 83 passengers and six crew members, departed Abuja at 8:20am local time and arrived in Lagos around 9:20am.

According to Oladeji, it had been raining and the runway 18L surface was wet, thereby, making the aircraft to have a technical problem with its landing gear, thereby experiencing directional control problems after landing and veered off the runway.

“We have commenced an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the runway excursion event involving Dana Airline MD-82 aircraft with registration marking 5N-BKI,” Oladeji quoted the director general, NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr, as saying.





She continued, “A go-team has been dispatched to the incident scene and has begun inquiries. We will leave no stone unturned in examining all aspects surrounding the incident.

“The investigation team has retrieved the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder, which will be taken to our lab for data download. The transcript from Air Traffic Control and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will also be included for forensic analysis and further investigation.

“The NSIB team has also measured the aircraft’s veering point from the runway to its final stop on the grass. Crew members have been interviewed and undergone toxicology tests. As of today, all stakeholders involved in the operation of this aircraft, including the manufacturer, are being notified for their comments to be included in our report.

“The NSIB’s investigation of this incident will examine all aspects, including the airworthiness status of the aircraft, operational policies, human factors, weather condition, health and mental status of the crew, aircraft maintenance records, and any previous incidents involving this aircraft’s landing gear system.

“In accordance with international aviation safety protocols, a preliminary report containing a summary of basic fact-finding about the incident will be released within 30 days. A final report with safety recommendations will be issued at the conclusion of the investigation.”

The NSIB spokesman, however, urged the public to remain patient as the investigation progresses, saying regular updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

“During the course of the investigation, NSIB will collaborate with relevant stakeholders including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, as well as other relevant institutions and specialists to gather all necessary information, data, and evidence concerning the operation of the flight.

“This investigation aims to identify any safety deficiencies and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The objective of this investigation is to arrive at the cause of the incident and the factors that led to it, and to issue safety recommendations to deter reoccurrence.

“Protecting lives and maintaining public confidence in air travel is our utmost priority. We appreciate the patience and understanding of travellers impacted by this incident as we work to investigate and report on the circumstances that led to today’s runway excursion,” NSIB added.