Fubara Reshuffles Cabinet, Redeploys Wike’s Loyalists

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has implemented a minor cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Affected by the reshuffle are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor; and the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

A statement on Tuesday signed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, announced that Governor Fubara has redeployed Adangor to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) while Kamalu was transferred to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

The statement directed both officials to hand over official documents related to their previous offices to their respective Permanent Secretaries, with the redeployments taking immediate effect.

The statement emphasised that “All hand-over processes must be completed immediately.”

Both commissioners, who are loyalists of ex-governor Nyesom Wike, had previously resigned from their positions last December in the heat of the political crisis in the state and the rift between Fubara and his predecessor who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). However, they were reinstated as part of the peace agreement initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

The Rivers State Government did not provide a reason for their redeployment.