Former President Jonathan Describes A'Ibom As Safe Haven For Investment

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has described Akwa Ibom State as a safe haven for investment.

The former president made this known when he led a team of investors on a business visit to the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno at Government House, Uyo.





He noted that the State is very promising because of the environment; and most especially the commitment of successive governors to good governance.





"When the group came to me and asked that I facilitate their coming here, I said that Akwa Ibom is one State that I like to visit.





"Preheat Energy indicated their interest for investment in gas, I know that Akwa Ibom has gas for domestic use and of course power generation. And with the commitment of the government, we have already handed over the thing to the relevant ministries and I believe that this project will take off very fast.





"If you ask me, why the choice of Akwa Ibom, the group selected Akwa Ibom because it focuses on development and peace. Akwa Ibom is peaceful and without peace there can be no development," he said.





In his remarks, the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciated the former president for his love and interest in Akwa Ibom State, and for leading the team to invest.





Governor Umo who described the former president as a man of peace, stated that Akwa Ibom is indeed a one of the safest and most peaceful states in Nigeria to do business.





He assured that the government will provide the necessary support to enable a smooth takeoff of the Preheat project, stating, "we look forward to working with you, we have an Ibom Industrial City, and it is around the area where we are trying to set up our Ibom Deepsea Port, and the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, all





"We believe that the area will provide the kind of site you are looking for. We have a lot of organizations that have met us for business opportunities there, but we just want to make sure that we identify the right people as we go into this gas business. But because this delegation has the endorsement of no less a person than the former President, it is certain that we will give you land.





"I am not used to too much words, but I think I can only tell you that this is the safest place to be and do business. We are one of the most peaceful states in this country. We have good infrastructure, and you can use our good road network too.





"From any local Government to Uyo, the State capital, is maximum of one hour. We have one of the best road networks in this country outside Abuja, and you will find Akwa Ibom people very hospitable.





"We trust that this relationship will continue as we begin this journey today, and I ask you that you should please feel at home, we will not disappoint you," he said.





The Governor also used the opportunity to invite the former president to the commissioning of the 1.3KM, 8M Deep 2X2X0.3M underground flood control tunnel along Atiku Abubaka, and the reconstructed section of Atiku Abubaka Road with street light as well as Afaha Ube Street, Uyo.





Earlier in his presentation, the Vice President of the organization, Azibaola Robert said they have been in business for over five years with partners across the globe, adding that given the current climate change experience, there is need to deemphasize use of fossil fuel and concentrate on LNG with gas as its major component.





He said the Niger Delta region has a good deposit of gas which has not been adequately explored for the benefit of the people, and assured that the investment when it takes off, will create jobs and other opportunities for Akwa Ibom people and beyond.