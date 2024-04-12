Nigerian Army Set To Hold COAS First Quarter Conference 2024

The Nigerian Army is set to hold its Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference 2024 at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja from Monday 15 to Friday 19 April 2024.

The Conference will allow participants appraise the conduct of Nigerian Army operations, training and other activities in pursuit of its constitutional mandate within the first quarter of the year.

It will equally enable the Nigerian Army to make projections for the Second Quarter of the year, as well as holistically review the Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations and Internal Security operations across the country, in which the Nigerian Army has been relentlessly involved.

Furthermore, participants will be opportuned to gain insight into the next transformational agenda of the COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja for the NA.

The conference will also witness presentation of briefs on NA Training, Operations, Administration, Logistics and other Nigerian Army events, as captured in its 2024 Forecast of Events.

During the conference, far-reaching decisions to shore up the efficiency of the service would also be taken into consideration. Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps, Formations, and Field Commanders, Commandants of NA Schools and Tri-Service Institutions, as well as selected NA Officers serving in key deployments are expected to be in attendance.



