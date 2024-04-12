Army Professor Gen Williams Butu Dies In Abuja





Brig. Gen. Ali Williams Butu (rtd), an Associate Professor of Geography and Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences at the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, is dead.

Butu, who hailed from the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, died in Abuja after a brief illness.

Aged 58, Butu will be buried at Butu village, Km 5, Takum-Kashimbilla Road in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba, on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba described Butu’s death as shocking and painful, adding that it was a great loss to the state and the nation.